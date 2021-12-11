The Gogglebox Stars Had A LOT To Say About That Downing Street Christmas Party

Gogglebox viewers have praised the show’s stars for “speaking for the nation” after the Channel 4 series featured a news item about the alleged Christmas party held at Downing Street during lockdown last year.

On Friday’s episode, the Goggleboxers didn’t hold back in saying what they thought whilst watching a clip of Boris Johnson’s spokesperson Allegra Stratton laughing about the event in a leaked video. She has since resigned.

“Get your stories straight,” Giles commented.

Pete Sandiford said: “Over 500 a day were dying, and she’s laughing about a party in Downing Street.”

While his sister, Sophie, had some humour to add, joking: “She hasn’t got an Allegra to stand on.”

Gogglebox stars Sophie and Pete Sandiford. Channel 4

An enraged Helena said: “Look at them laughing their heads off the bunch of twats.

“They’re laughing at us, they’re laughing at the NHS and all the hard work everybody’s done.”

Viewers were quick to praise the show’s stars for their response to the scandal...

"They can shove their cheese up their arse"#Gogglebox speaking for the whole nation once again on the most important matters of the day — smccarthyplc (@smccarthyplc) December 10, 2021

As ever #Gogglebox speaking for the British people - seeing thru the crap that has been spouted from Downing Street this week

"You can shove your cheese up your arse" indeed — Duncan Shrubsole (@duncanshrubsole) December 10, 2021

So pleased to see #Gogglebox angry too. We have been made to feel like we were overreacting to these parties. It is not one person angry but all. — Iklepixie (@Iklepixie) December 10, 2021

“They’re laughing at us, they’re laughing at the NHS, and they’re laughing at all the hard work that everybody’s done… they can shove their cheese up their arse!” I 100% agree. #Gogglebox — Sara 💙 (@Mabel_Mouse_) December 10, 2021

As expected, Gogglebox on politics this week was 🔥🔥🔥



“They’re laughing at us. They are laughing at the NHS … They can shove their cheese up their arse.” — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) December 10, 2021

#Gogglebox hitting the nail on the head tonight showing just how outraged the British public are about the illgeal Christmas Parties at Downing Street. — Freddie (@FreddieBailey96) December 10, 2021

“You can shove your cheese up your arse”. Gogglebox verdict on Downing Street parties seems fairly clear. — Peter Walker (@peterwalker99) December 10, 2021

Just watching #gogglebox and it's made me freshly riled about the Downing Street party. Grrr. — David Cheetham (@CheetsS18) December 10, 2021

Both No.10 and the Treasury have cancelled their Christmas gatherings this year amid Omicron concerns and the scandals engulfing Downing Street.

