The Gogglebox Stars Had A LOT To Say About That Downing Street Christmas Party

Gogglebox viewers have praised the show’s stars for “speaking for the nation” after the Channel 4 series featured a news item about the alleged Christmas party held at Downing Street during lockdown last year.
On Friday’s episode, the Goggleboxers didn’t hold back in saying what they thought whilst watching a clip of Boris Johnson’s spokesperson Allegra Stratton laughing about the event in a leaked video. She has since resigned.
“Get your stories straight,” Giles commented.
Pete Sandiford said: “Over 500 a day were dying, and she’s laughing about a party in Downing Street.”
While his sister, Sophie, had some humour to add, joking: “She hasn’t got an Allegra to stand on.”
An enraged Helena said: “Look at them laughing their heads off the bunch of twats.
“They’re laughing at us, they’re laughing at the NHS and all the hard work everybody’s done.”
Both No.10 and the Treasury have cancelled their Christmas gatherings this year amid Omicron concerns and the scandals engulfing Downing Street.
