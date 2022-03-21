Bridgerton Creator Explains Why There's Fewer Sex Scenes In Second Season

Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma and Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in the second season of Bridgerton Liam Daniel/Netflix via PA Media

Bridgerton creator Chris Van Dusen has responded to reports there will be fewer sex scenes in the forthcoming second series, insisting there is a “different story” to tell.

The Netflix period drama became famous for its raunchy moments following its debut in December 2020.

As the action moves from focussing on the love story of Daphne Bridgerton and the Duke of Hastings in season one to Anthony Bridgerton and newcomer Kate Sharma this time around, fans hoping the series will be just as lusty are set to be disappointed.

Explaining the change, Chris told attendees at a Bridgerton press conference on Monday (via Metro): “We’ve never done a sex scene for the sake of doing a sex scene and I don’t think we ever will.

“It all serves a larger purpose and it’s a different story this season. Different characters, where we’re with Anthony and Kate most of the season and that’s very different from Daphne and Simon.”

Season one told the love story of Simon Basset and Daphne Bridgerton via PA Features Archive/Press Association Images

Simone Ashley, who plays Kate, also said the raunchier moments that do feature “aren’t performative sex scenes or intimate scenes”.

“They have a meaning behind them and I think they’re very earnt when the fireworks happen,” she said.

Jonathan Bailey, who plays Anthony, added: “I think Kate and Anthony feel explicit in the way that they feel naked in front of each other.

“And it’s a very cerebral way of exploring that sort of innate sexuality. And I think it bodes very well for the following seasons to just not be expected for it to just be about the sex.”

However, Jonathan did previously tease what it was like to film the fewer sex scenes in the season, revealing how they used an unexpected prop to make the moment convincing.

The actors on Bridgerton work with an intimacy co-ordinator on set, and Jonathan said it was “amazing” to see how the “whole industry has just come on, even in a year”.