Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Says She's Done Hearing Other People's Opinions About Her Body

Nicola Coughlan at last year's TV Baftas David M. Benett via Getty Images

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan has urged fans to keep their opinions about her appearance to themselves in future.

The actor – who became a breakout star in the Channel 4 sitcom Derry Girls – wrote on her Instagram page that she was finding it “hard to take the weight of thousands of opinions on how you look”, revealing she receives daily messages about her body.

“If you have an opinion about my body please, please don’t share it with me,” she said, alongside a selfie.

“Most people are being nice and not trying to be offensive but I am just one real life human being and it’s really hard to take the weight of thousands of opinions on how you look being sent directly to you every day.”

Nicola continued: “If you have an opinion about me that’s OK, I understand I’m on TV and that people will have things to think and say, but I beg you not to send it to me directly.”

She added that the accompanying selfie was “unrelated to this post”, joking she was just “delighted with my hair in it”.

Last week, Nicola made headlines with her remarks about fame, saying that being in the public eye was akin to being a “dog on the tube”.

The Galway-born star is gearing up to reprise her role as Penelope Featherington in the second series of Bridgerton, arriving on Netflix in the spring.