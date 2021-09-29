Warning: This article contains massive spoilers for the first season of Bridgerton.

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan has revealed that her character’s epic twist in the first season finale almost played out very differently.

The Irish star plays Penelope Featherington in the much-loved period drama, a character who is unveiled as the gossip columnist Lady Whistledown at the end of the Netflix show’s first run.

With the cast now gearing up for the release of Bridgerton’s second series, Nicola has admitted that producers had initially wanted to keep Penelope’s secret under wraps for a bit longer before spilling the beans to viewers.

“They had changed back and forward a few times,” she told cast members Simone Ashley, Jonathan Bailey and Charithra Chandran during Netflix’s Tudum event.