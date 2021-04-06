Get ready to fall in love with Simone Ashley, who will play Kate in Season 2 of Bridgerton.



Kate is a smart, headstrong young woman who suffers no fools — Anthony Bridgerton very much included. ` pic.twitter.com/xdVilOjL4Y — Netflix (@netflix) February 15, 2021

Other members of the Sharma family have now been introduced, with Charithra Chandran set to play the character’s younger sister Edwina, and Shelley Conn portraying their mum, Mary. Charithra previously appeared in the Amazon Prime series Alex Rider, while Shelley’s recent credits include the ITV drama Liar and a 2019 episode of Death In Paradise. Meanwhile, fellow newbies Calam Lynch and Rupert Young will play Theo Sharpe and Jack, respectively.

Dear Readers, it seems we have a few new faces in the Ton. Do try your best to welcome them generously. I know I certainly will... ✍️ https://t.co/JsqLx8RDta — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) April 5, 2021

Calam is best known for his work in the theatre, although he did appear in the 2017 film Dunkirk and an episode of the comedy Derry Girls. Rupert previously appeared in Merlin as Sir Leon, and was nominated for an Olivier for his supporting performance in the West End musical Dear Evan Hansen. It was previously announced that the much-awaited second series of Bridgerton would see Anthony Bridgerton taking centre stage, and while Regé-Jean Page’s exit means we’ve seen the last of the Duke of Hastings, his on-screen partner Phoebe Dynevor will be returning. In a press release which took the form of one of Lady Whistedown’s Society Papers, it was revealed: “We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be part of the Bridgerton family. “Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer – more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear.”

Your Grace, it has been a pleasure. 💜🐝 pic.twitter.com/kX1nIG8pz7 — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) April 2, 2021