Bridgerton fans are still reeling from the news that Regé-Jean Page will not be back for the show’s forthcoming second series.

As the Duke Of Hastings, Regé-Jean quickly became one of the breakout stars of Bridgerton when it debuted towards the end of last year, becoming a near-overnight household name.

However, despite his popularity with viewers, it was confirmed on Friday afternoon that he had made the decision not to return for series two, in which it was already known that Jonathan Bailey’s character would be taking centre stage.

In a press release which took the form of one of Lady Whistedown’s Society Papers, it was revealed: “While all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscounts, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke Of Hastings.

“We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be part of the Bridgerton family.”