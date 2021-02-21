It’s fair to say that Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page settled in well during his Saturday Night Live debut over the weekend. Regé-Jean hosted SNL for the first time on Saturday night, kicking things off with a monologue that saw him trying – and failing – to shake off his heartthrob reputation. “Welcome to the show, my name is Regé-Jean Page, and you can call me Regé-Jean Page, get comfortable with it,” he began. “Now you probably recognise me from Bridgerton, the show that made everyone turn to their mums and say, ‘you know what, never mind, I don’t think we should watch this together’. “It’s a bit of a racy show! And because of that, people may associate me with being this smoldering, sensual, smokeshow of a man. But I assure you I’m just a regular guy.”

NBC Regé-Jean's attempts to show he's "just a regular guy" did not have the desired effect.

Turning to the camera and giving a brooding look, as some impromptu romantic music kicked in, he continued: “I’m here to show you a good time. I just want us to have fun together. To explore each other… does that sound pleasing to you?” A flustered Aidy Bryant and Ego Nwodim then joined Regé-Jean on stage, both nervously claiming they’re going to be his “liaison” for the evening. “You know,” he told them. “I’ve been getting a lot of this energy lately. But you can both relax. I’m nothing like my character, the Duke.” Once again looking deep into the camera and taking a slow sip of brandy, Regé-Jean continued: “I’m actually quite shy and emotional. It’s hard for me to talk about myself because, well, mostly I just want to listen.”

NBC Regé-Jean gives his best smolder.

“We’re just big fans of the Duke and of the Bridgerton and of I’ve seen your bottom,” an increasingly-nervous Aidy told him, to which Regé-Jean attempted to prove what a “nerd” he is by singing a “silly little song”. However, his impromptu rendition of Unchained Melody ended up having the adverse effect on Aidy and Ego.

NBC Regé-Jean, Aidy and Ego on the set of SNL

And then, just for good measure, another cast member entered in this get-up…