Bridgerton Fans Have Two Huge Reasons To Celebrate After Netflix's Latest Announcement

Fans of the period drama Bridgerton have been given two big reasons to celebrate, following the latest announcement from Netflix.

Bridgerton debuted on Christmas Day last year and quickly became the streaming giant’s most-watched original show ever, smashing a record previously held by The Queen’s Gambit.

With production on the second series getting underway later in the spring, it was confirmed on Tuesday that a third and fourth have also been commissioned.

The news was revealed in a press release imitating one of Lady Whistledown’s Society Papers, which read: “Esteemed members of the Ton, it seems we have a rather special announcement. Bridgerton shall return for seasons three and four. This author shall have to purchase more ink…”