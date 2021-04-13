Bridgerton Fans Have Two Huge Reasons To Celebrate After Netflix's Latest Announcement

Fans of the period drama Bridgerton have been given two big reasons to celebrate, following the latest announcement from Netflix.
Bridgerton debuted on Christmas Day last year and quickly became the streaming giant’s most-watched original show ever, smashing a record previously held by The Queen’s Gambit.
With production on the second series getting underway later in the spring, it was confirmed on Tuesday that a third and fourth have also been commissioned.
The news was revealed in a press release imitating one of Lady Whistledown’s Society Papers, which read: “Esteemed members of the Ton, it seems we have a rather special announcement. Bridgerton shall return for seasons three and four. This author shall have to purchase more ink…”
A Netflix spokesperson said: “Bridgerton swept us off our feet. The creative team, led by Shonda [Rhimes, the executive producer], knew the material and delivered a beautiful, emotional, romantic drama for our members.
“They have some exciting plans for the future, and we think audiences will continue to swoon for this show.
“We’re planning to be in the Bridgerton business for a long time to come.”
Jonathan Bailey’s character Anthony Bridgerton will take centre stage in the second series of the hit show, with Sex Education star Simone Ashley joining the cast as Kate a new love interest for him.
However, one cast member who isn’t returning is breakout star Regé-Jean Page, much to the dismay of many Bridgerton fans, who were disappointed to hear his character, the Duke of Hastings, would not be back in the new episodes.
The first series of Bridgerton is now available to watch on Netflix.