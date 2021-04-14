Bridgerton producer Shonda Rhimes has spoken out over reports that Regé-Jean Page turned down an offer to appear in the show’s second series.

The hit period drama was the first offering from the TV super-producer’s multi-million dollar deal with Netflix, and has proved hugely popular with subscribers, pulling in the most viewers ever for one of the platform’s original shows.

However, the news that Regé-Jean would not be returning as the Duke of Hastings for Bridgerton’s second series has not gone down well with fans, which Shonda admits came as something of a surprise to her.

She told Vanity Fair: “I was really shocked [by the reaction], because usually that happens when I’ve killed off somebody that’s been around for a while.

“Like, we didn’t kill him, he’s still alive! [Regé-Jean] is a powerful, amazing actor and that meant we did our job – every season, our job is finding the right people and putting together this incredible, world-shifting romance.”