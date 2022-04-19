Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma and Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in Bridgerton LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Simone Ashley has revealed that she and Jonathan Bailey toasted their Bridgerton sex scenes with champagne after filming was over.

The actor said she and her co-star “smashed” filming their intimate scenes as Kate Sharma and Anthony Bridgerton in the hit Netflix period drama’s second season.

Appearing on the Reign With Josh Smith podcast, Simone said they would celebrate with a glass of fizz at the end of the day.

She said: “The intimacy scenes, we really coordinated them in such a detailed way and made sure that everything had a meaning behind it and a thought behind it.

“And obviously then when it comes to the day, it’s just bizarre and weird, but we just get on with it and had a glass of champagne at the end of the day and just raised the toast to it and just like, ‘Cool. We did it and you know, we smashed it’.”

The pair raised a glass after filming their sex scenes LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Of working with Jonathan, she added: “If there’s a bloopers reel for the scenes with me and Johnny, I don’t know how long it could be, but we laughed all day long on that set, whether it was the intimacy scenes or not, but we had so much fun.

“You’ve got to have fun and you’ve got to laugh at the ridiculousness of it.”

While the new series of Bridgerton has been met with a largely positive reaction, it has been noted by viewers and critics that there are decidedly less sex scenes compared to the first season.

Jonathan also recently teased what it was like to film the sex scenes that did make it into the season, revealing how one unlikely prop was used to make the moments in question convincing.

