Nicola Coughlan Says She's Going To Make A Plea To Bridgerton Bosses Over 'Terrifying' Sex Scenes

Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in Bridgerton LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Nicola Coughlan says she is going to ask the makers of Bridgerton to do “the PG version” of her character’s sex scenes, after finding the prospect of shooting them “terrifying”.

The actor plays Penelope Featherington in the hit Netflix drama, which has become famed for its intimate scenes.

While Nicola has so far been spared filming any such moments in the show – which debuted its second series on Friday – she is aware that the novels on which the drama is based mean there is plenty in store for Penelope.

Speaking at a Bridgerton press event, Nicola said (via Digital Spy): “I mean, it’s exciting and terrifying. I think because when I signed on to this show, because it’s based on the books, I knew that her love story was coming at some point, but it felt like a moment in the very distant future. And I know her love interest already, it’s Colin Bridgerton.”

She continued: “Luke [Thompson, who plays Colin] and I, we used to joke about it all the time, and then it becomes progressively less funny and more intimidating as time goes on...

“I’m really interested in how it’s gonna play out because she’s quite modern a lot of ways in that she, she’s a businesswoman. She’s super serious about her career, but she also wants the love she also wants the marriage she wants.”

Revealing the request she intends to make to the producers, Nicola said: “I think I’m genuinely and I’m not kidding – going to ask Shondaland for a special family friendly cut. Because I just think it’s embarrassing enough watching the scenes that I am not in there like that.”

She continued: “I’m just sort of like haha, so I think I’m going to put a special request in my contract to be like, can we just get one that’s the PG version, like maybe a little kiss and then we’re good, because I’ve read the book.

“So I know that it gets extremely racy in that scene. I know already stuff that’s gonna happen. So I’m like, no, we’re good. We’re fine. It’s intense.”

Nicola in the second series of Bridgerton LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

While Bridgerton’s sex scenes are a topic of much conversation, there are actually far less in the new season than there were in the first.

Explaining the change, creator Chris Van Dusen told attendees at a Bridgerton press conference on Monday (via Metro): “We’ve never done a sex scene for the sake of doing a sex scene and I don’t think we ever will.