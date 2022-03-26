Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Explains 'Devastating' Reason For Reduced Role In Derry Girls Series 3

She added: “Who knows if Erin, Clare, Orla, Michelle and James will return in some other guise someday, but for now this is it for us and we’re excited to start filming this series with our incredible cast and crew to hopefully take our loyal fans on one last adventure.”

As well as winning huge critical acclaim, Derry Girls has pulled in massive viewing figures, becoming the most-watched TV series in North Ireland since modern records began in 2002.

A trailer for the third season debuted earlier this month, and while no air date has yet been revealed, Channel 4 has promised the show is “coming soon”.