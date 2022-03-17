The moment Derry Girls fans have been waiting three long years for is almost upon us – Channel 4 has just dropped the trailer for the upcoming third and final season of the award-winning comedy.

On Thursday afternoon, the minute-long teaser was released online, and while exact details about what we can expect from the new batch of episodes are still being kept under wraps, it very much looks like business as usual for Erin, Orla, Clare, Michelle and James.

True to form, we see Clare frantically nagging the rest of the group about their impending GCSEs, Michelle taking digs at James about his “English breathing” and Sister Michael questioning whether Father Peter has “lost his actual mind” at the suggestion she provide him with a drum roll.

Oh, and we also see a plumber catching the eye of Mary, who is in dire need of “some excitement”, and an oh-so-90s school disco.

So yes, we’d say there was a lot to look forward to.

The cast of Derry Girls in the season three trailer Channel 4

Unfortunately, Channel 4 is yet to provide an air date for the new season, but they’ve assured us that the “wait is over” and that Derry Girls’ third run is “coming soon to Channel 4”.

Derry Girls fans were left gutted last year when it was confirmed that the forthcoming season would also be its last.

In a statement, creator Lisa McGee said it was “always the plan to say goodbye after three series.

She said: “Derry Girls is a coming of age story; following five ridiculous teenagers as they slowly…very slowly…start to become adults, while around them the place they call home starts to change too and Northern Ireland enters a new more hopeful phase – which was a small, magical window of time.

“Derry Girls is a love letter to the place I come from and the people who shaped me. It has been an honour to write it and I will be forever proud of everything it’s achieved.”

Derry Girls is coming to an end after its third series Channel 4

She added: “Who knows if Erin, Clare, Orla, Michelle and James will return in some other guise someday, but for now this is it for us and we’re excited to start filming this series with our incredible cast and crew to hopefully take our loyal fans on one last adventure.”

Derry Girls first debuted on Channel 4 in 2019, and later gained international appeal when it began streaming on Netflix in other territories. Its third season has faced numerous setbacks as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.