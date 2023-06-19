Netflix has made two big announcements about the future of Squid Game Noh Juhan /Netflix

If you’re among the millions around the world who were gripped by Netflix’s action-packed South Korean drama Squid Game then we have some news you might be excited for.

While a second season to the award-winning show, which debuted in 2021, has already been confirmed, it’s still a long way off – although Netflix has revealed which cast members from the original will be back.

In an exciting clip uploaded to YouTube over the weekend, it was confirmed that Lee Jung-jae will once again be back in action as Gi-hun, who decided in the season finale to return to the game in what appeared to be an attempt to take down the corruption from the inside.

Lee Byung-hun and Wi Ha-jun will also be returning, while the video teased new characters will be played by Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon and Yang Dong-geun.

And in a cryptic shot at the end of the video, it was revealed that another old face is also set to return…

But that’s not all.

It has also been teased that the divisive Squid Game reality show The Challenge will be streaming from November.

A 30-second teaser first shown during Netflix’s Tudum fan event showed the set of the competition show being put together, in which 456 real-life contestants will take on challenges inspired by Squid Game to become the last one standing and take home a hefty seven-figure prize fund.

When Squid Game: The Challenge was first announced, some critics felt it went against the message of the show that inspired it.

Responding to this criticism, Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk claimed last year: “I think that even though our show does carry quite a heavy message – and I know that there are some concerns of taking that message and creating it into a reality show with a cash prize.

