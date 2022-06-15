Netflix's Plans For Real-Life Squid Game Competition Show Raise Eyebrows Online

Netflix has raised some eyebrows with the announcement they’re making a new reality show based on Squid Game.
Following the news that the critically acclaimed South Korean drama would be returning for a second series, the streaming giant revealed they had something else up their sleeve for Squid Game fans.
The 10-part reality competition will put participants through their paces in a string of challenges based on those seen in the hit show (only without the death, obv).
English-language speakers from all over the world are being encouraged to apply to form part of what will be the biggest ever cast on a reality show.
Whoever remains until the end will receive a cash prize of $4.56 million (around £3.7 million), which Netflix has also billed as the biggest prize pot in reality TV history.
Brandon Riegg, Netflix’s vice president of unscripted and documentary series, explained: “Squid Game took the world by storm with Director Hwang’s captivating story and iconic imagery.
“We’re grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment.
“Fans of the drama series are in for a fascinating and unpredictable journey as our 456 real world contestants navigate the biggest competition series ever, full of tension and twists, with the biggest ever cash prize at the end.”
However, the news has been met with something of a lukewarm reaction, mainly due to the dystopian nature of the fictional Squid Game contest – which is an allegory for real-life exploitation – within the original show:
Squid Game holds the record as Netflix’s most popular series of all time, with 142 million households around the world watching the show within its first four weeks after it was released in September 2021.
It was announced this week that it has been renewed for a second season, with Hwang Dong-hyuk returning to directing duties.