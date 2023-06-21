Ava Max Shares Injury After Being Slapped By Fan During Live Performance

Ava Max performing in New York earlier this month Udo Salters Photography via Getty Images

Chart-topping singer Ava Max has revealed she sustained an eye injury when a fan stormed the stage during her concert on Tuesday night.

The Maybe You’re The Problem star was performing in Los Angeles as part of her On Tour (Finally) world jaunt, when she was interrupted by a stage invasion.

In footage captured by fans, a man was seen coming on stage and appearing to strike Ava in the face before being escorted off stage by security.

After the show, she tweeted: “He slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye. He’s never coming to a show again… thank you to the fans for being spectacular tonight in LA though!!”

HuffPost UK has contacted Ava Max’s management for comment.

The incident came just days after fellow pop star Bebe Rexha required medical attention after one concert-goer threw a phone at her head.

A video recording posted online of the incident showed Bebe dropping to her knees immediately after the phone hit her, before being guided off stage with her face covered.

On Monday, she shared an update on Instagram, in which she could be seen sporting a black eye, with stitches over her eyebrow.

“I’m good,” she wrote, in a reference to her number one hit of the same name.

A 27-year-old man has now been arrested and charged following the phone-throwing incident.