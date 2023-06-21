Radio 1 Has A Change Of Heart About Kylie Minogue's Latest Hit Following Fan Backlash

The BBC has had something of a change of heart when it comes to playlisting Kylie Minogue’s latest hit single.
Kylie is currently riding a wave of her success thanks to her song Padam Padam, which last week became her first solo top 10 in over a decade.
Despite its high chart placement, and its popularity with both fans and critics, Radio 1 had previously declined to playlist the track, playing it on air only a handful of times compared to other mainstream stations in the UK.
Many music fans have suggested this is due to the fact the Grammy-winning singer is now in her mid-50s, with the BBC clarifying how its playlists were put together over the weekend.
However, on Tuesday evening it was revealed that Padam Padam would be added to the Radio 1 C-List this Friday, which Kylie herself celebrated on Twitter.
And fans were every bit as excited as the chart-topping singer to hear the news:
HuffPost UK has contacted the BBC for comment.
A Radio 1 spokesperson previously said: “Each track is considered for the playlist based on its musical merit and whether it is right for our target audience, with decisions made on a case-by-case basis.”
Padam Padam reached a new peak of number nine in Friday’s chart, with the Official Charts Company teasing on Sunday that the track could rise even further in the coming days.
Back in 2015, Radio 1 denied accusations of ageism made by Madonna when they refused to put her single Living For Love on their playlist.
They said at the time: “Tracks are chosen on musical merit and their relevance to our young audience on a case-by-case basis and while around 40 per cent of the country’s 15 to 29-year-olds tune in to Radio 1 each week, an artist’s age is never a factor.”