Kylie Minogue and Madonna

Sound the pop emergency alarm – Kylie Minogue has spoken about her wish to collaborate with Madonna.

The Australian singer, who is celebrating the success of her latest single Padam Padam, has now her sights set on teaming up with the Queen of Pop, predicting it would probably causing buildings to “fall down”.

With Madonna set to hit the road later this year on her upcoming Celebration tour, Kylie hopes to cross paths with her.

Speaking during an interview backstage at the KTUphoria concert over the weekend, Kylie was specifically asked about a collab with Madonna, who has just teamed up with Sam Smith on their track Vulgar.

“I would, of course I would. She’s going on tour, you know…” Kylie teased.

She continued: “I don’t have Madonna’s number but if I was in town and she was in town…

“It would be amazing. The building would probably fall down, we’d probably have to send out warnings.”

Sure enough, even the mere mention of a possible duet has sent their respective fan bases into meltdown...

I have a feeling Kylie will come on stage with Madonna at one of her London shows. Praying this happens ❤️🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/r9ieeL6WZu — Harry (@Recylopse) June 18, 2023

Yes please!! I'd love to see Kylie live finally! — Jason72781 (@jsy2781) June 19, 2023

Kylie’s current release Padam Padam has proved so popular that it’s already become the Grammy winner’s most popular single in a decade.

On Friday, it was confirmed by the Official Charts Company that Kylie’s latest musical offering had now reached new heights, cracking the top 10 and achieving a new peak at number nine.

This is Kylie’s first time in the UK top 10 with a solo song since her 2010 tune All The Lovers.