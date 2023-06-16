The Padam-ic Continues! Kylie Minogue's New Single Reaches Exciting New Heights

Kylie Minogue David Fisher/Shutterstock for Global

The success surrounding Kylie Minogue’s latest single is showing zero signs of slowing down.

Last month, Kylie released her song Padam Padam as the lead single from her upcoming 16th album, winning over both fans and critics and even sparking our favourite meme of the year so far.

Padam Padam has proved so popular that it’s already become the Grammy winner’s most popular single in a decade, reaching number 12 here in the UK.

Advertisement

On Friday, it was confirmed by the Official Charts Company that Kylie’s latest musical offering had now reached new heights, cracking the top 10 and achieving a new peak at number nine.

♥ PADAM? ♥



HUGE congratulations to Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) as she claims her first Top 10 single in over a decade with #PadamPadam 👑



Check out #KylieMinogue's ✨adorable✨ reaction 👇https://t.co/a2zBSzDMtu — Official Charts (@officialcharts) June 16, 2023

♥ Huge Kylie Minogue #ChartFact ♥



Kylie (@kylieminogue) becomes only the fourth female solo artist to score Top 10 singles in five consecutive decades ✨



Congrats, Kylie! 🥳



Kylie's ADORABLE reaction here: https://t.co/a2zBSzDMtu#PadamPadam #KylieMinogue #Kylie pic.twitter.com/ch4H4NkTTC — Official Charts (@officialcharts) June 16, 2023

This is Kylie’s first time in the UK top 10 with a solo song since her 2010 tune All The Lovers.

Not bad for a song that’s still not getting any Radio 1 support…

Kylie on stage at Wembley Stadium last week David Fisher/Shutterstock for Global

Advertisement

Over the weekend, Kylie was a surprise performer at the Capital Summertime Ball, where she sang both Padam Padam and her signature tune Can’t Get You Out Of My Head.

Padam Padam will be followed by the release of Kylie’s upcoming album Tension in September, of which the Australian star has previously said: “Unlike my last two albums there wasn’t a ‘theme’, it was about finding the heart or the fun or the fantasy of that moment and always trying to service the song.

“I wanted to celebrate each song’s individuality and to dive into that freedom. I would say it’s a blend of personal reflection, club abandon and melancholic high.”