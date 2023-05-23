Kylie Minogue performing in Sydney earlier this year James D. Morgan via Getty Images

Ever since Kylie Minogue released her new single Padam Padam last week, fans have found they can’t get it out of their heads (see what we did there?).

Kylie made her return to the music world on Thursday when she unveiled the lead single from her forthcoming 16th album.

Advertisement

The music icon’s latest cut is a truly delicious slice of electropop that harks back to her Fever and Light Years days while still sounding suitable for both TikTok and the inevitable Drag Race lip syncs it’s going to inspire around the world.

It’s also, to put it mildly, catchy as hell, which is what’s led to memes inspired by Padam Padam to roll in on Twitter in the past few days…

Advertisement

Advertisement

did everyone try the padam? i thought the padam was lovely — l’eclair (@eclair_fm) May 22, 2023

Barista: What's the name for the order?

Me: Padam

Barista" Padam?

Me: I hear it and I know you wanna take me home and get to know me close when your heart goes — jules (@nohojules) May 22, 2023

Advertisement

It’s 7pm, do you know where your Padam Padam is? — jor (@jor_nyc) May 21, 2023

STOP ✋🏻🛑 did you Padam today?!?! — fahmi 🇸🇾🇱🇧 (@ogbellafahmi) May 22, 2023

Get your butt up and Padam. pic.twitter.com/wm57zOBRPe — And I’m Victoria, Malcolm... ✌🏻🐑 (@husseybyname) May 22, 2023

Advertisement

another day, another padam padam x pic.twitter.com/mWuKhGemdX — Bally Singh (@putasinghonit) May 23, 2023

my TL for the last 24h pic.twitter.com/DLRjUb7Y0B — P Æ U L 4.0 (@itsPaulLucas) May 22, 2023

Elderly Millennial gays educating Gen Z gays on how to Padam Padam pic.twitter.com/r4qW7GMvOl — Ranch Devereaux (@theJacko) May 22, 2023

Advertisement

I’ve never seen a word as much as I’ve seen the word ‘Padam’ — Adam Robson (@adammarkrobson) May 22, 2023

Padam Padam will be followed by the release of Kylie’s latest album Tension in September, of which she has said: “Unlike my last two albums there wasn’t a ‘theme’, it was about finding the heart or the fun or the fantasy of that moment and always trying to service the song.

“I wanted to celebrate each song’s individuality and to dive into that freedom. I would say it’s a blend of personal reflection, club abandon and melancholic high.”

Kylie marked the release of Padam Padam with a performance on American Idol on Sunday night, with unconfirmed reports claiming she could also be heading to Las Vegas later this year for her first ever residency.

Advertisement

Over the weekend, the Official Charts Company revealed that the track was already on course to be Kylie’s highest-charting single in a decade, with a placement of 21 in their First Look charts.

If it can keep up this trajectory, it will be the Australian star’s first appearance in the UK top 40 since her track Dancing peaked at number 38 in 2018.