Ever since Kylie Minogue released her new single Padam Padam last week, fans have found they can’t get it out of their heads (see what we did there?).
Kylie made her return to the music world on Thursday when she unveiled the lead single from her forthcoming 16th album.
The music icon’s latest cut is a truly delicious slice of electropop that harks back to her Fever and Light Years days while still sounding suitable for both TikTok and the inevitable Drag Race lip syncs it’s going to inspire around the world.
It’s also, to put it mildly, catchy as hell, which is what’s led to memes inspired by Padam Padam to roll in on Twitter in the past few days…
Padam Padam will be followed by the release of Kylie’s latest album Tension in September, of which she has said: “Unlike my last two albums there wasn’t a ‘theme’, it was about finding the heart or the fun or the fantasy of that moment and always trying to service the song.
“I wanted to celebrate each song’s individuality and to dive into that freedom. I would say it’s a blend of personal reflection, club abandon and melancholic high.”
Kylie marked the release of Padam Padam with a performance on American Idol on Sunday night, with unconfirmed reports claiming she could also be heading to Las Vegas later this year for her first ever residency.
Over the weekend, the Official Charts Company revealed that the track was already on course to be Kylie’s highest-charting single in a decade, with a placement of 21 in their First Look charts.
If it can keep up this trajectory, it will be the Australian star’s first appearance in the UK top 40 since her track Dancing peaked at number 38 in 2018.
Watch the Padam Padam music video below: