Jonathan Ross Left Mortified As Kylie Minogue Responds To Embarrassing 'Send To All' Prank

A very nervous Jonathan Ross on the set of Michael McIntyre's Big Show BBC

The best thing about Michael McIntyre’s Big Show being back on our screens means we get a brand new instalment of “Send To All” each week, in which the comedian takes a celebrity’s phone and sends a prank message to every contact in.

On Saturday night, it was Jonathan Ross’ turn in the hot seat, with Michael teasing: “For decades, he has interviewed the biggest stars in the world and I can’t wait to get my hands on his star-studded phone book.”

He wasn’t wrong, either, with a number of A-listers sending some rather perplexing responses to Jonathan’s fake message.

But first, the message itself.

Using Jonathan’s phone, Michael sent out a mass text which read: “Hi Doc. Sorry for the late text but the rash is back. Jane says it smells like cabbage and I can barely sit down.

“If you can come round NOW I’ll give you any comic of your choosing.”

Michael composing a text for all of Jonathan's contacts BBC

After a pause, the host came back to Jonathan’s phone, revealing Shane Richie had attempted as many as five concerned phone calls, while Harry Hill merely enquired: “Red or savoy cabbage?”

Another response read: “Hi Jonathan. I think you might have the wrong number… this is Greg Rusedski. Good luck with everything, though.”

However, the best moment of the segment came when it emerged that Kylie Minogue had replied to Jonathan’s message, causing the talk show host to plead: “Oh, not Kylie! Come on!”

Jonathan and his daughter Honey were left cringing when they found out Kylie had replied BBC

“You should listen to doctor’s advice,” came the Can’t Get You Of My Head singer’s reply, before adding: “Out to the shed, now. I don’t need any comic that badly.”

“Maybe that’s some sort of Australian cure?” Jonathan offered.

Kylie Minogue Jacopo Raule via Getty Images

Finally, Michael read out a reply from Julian Clary, who commented: “You’ve always smelled like cabbage. It’s nothing new. Try bleach in the bidet, works for me.”