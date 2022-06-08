Kylie Minogue Reflects On Infamous Kylie Jenner Lawsuit: 'It Just Had To Be Done'

Kylie Jenner on Watch What Happens Live Bravo

Kylie Minogue has reflected on the infamous lawsuit she became embroiled in when Kylie Jenner attempted to trademark their shared first name.

It was reported back in 2016 that the singer had taken issue with the reality star’s plans to trademark the name “Kylie” and become a mononym in the style of Madonna, Cher and Prince on the make-up kits she had become popular for around that time.

The Australian star eventually emerged triumphant in the legal battle, during which the other Kylie was notoriously referred to in court papers as a “secondary reality TV personality”, compared to Ms Minogue, the “internationally-renowned performing artist, humanitarian and breast cancer activist”.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday night, the 54-year-old was asked about the lawsuit by a caller.

“When I was named Kylie, I think I met one person older than me called Kylie,” she explained, saying the name was “kind of unusual”.

Kylie Jenner Mindy Small via Getty Images

Kylie added: “I’ve spent a lifetime protecting my brand and building my brand so it was just something that had to be done.”

“Yes it was,” agreed Andy Cohen, with Kylie adding: “But let me also say we came to an agreement.”

The host then questioned whether Kylie had been forced to have any contact with Kris Jenner (the other Kylie’s “momager”) over the matter, to which she insisted: “No, but I’d love to meet them.”

Kylie at the launch of ABBA Voyage last month Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

In 2018, Kylie admitted she was “upset” that the “secondary reality TV personality” quote had been falsely attributed to her in the press.

“Can you imagine me saying that?” she said at the time. “That was just unfortunate that that is how those lawyers speak.

