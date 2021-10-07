Kylie Minogue Opens Up About Relationship Future Ahead Of Australia Move

Samir Hussein via Getty Images Kylie Minogue and her partner Paul Solomons

Kylie Minogue has insisted that her impending move to Australia does not mean the end for her relationship with journalist Paul Solomons. Earlier this week, the Grammy-winning singer confirmed she’s planning to move home to Australia in the near future after 30 years of living in London. With Paul set to remain here in the UK, Kylie has clarified that they won’t be ending their three-year romance just because of the 10,000-mile distance. Asked by Australian DJ Kyle Sandilands whether she’ll “keep the boyfriend” once she’s back on home soil, the Spinning Around star insisted: “Oh, yeah!”

John Phillips/BFC via Getty Images Kylie Minogue at the 2019 Fashion Awards

Clarifying that they’ve made long-distance work in the past, including during her long stint in Australia earlier this year, Kylie told the Kyle And Jackie O Show: “I think it’ll work like that. Who knows? “We’re making it up [as we go along]. We don’t know what the future holds.” The pair have been an item since 2018 after being introduced by mutual friends. On Wednesday, Kylie confirmed tabloid reports that she was relocating, admitting to Radio 2 host Zoe Ball that she was surprised at how much had been made of it in the media. “I’ve had friends call me, my friend at my local restaurant was like: ‘Kylie, what do you mean? You can’t go’,” she explained. “I said: ‘I’m not really going. I’ve lived here for 30 years, I’m always going to be back.’”

David M. Benett via Getty Images Kylie and Paul pictured at a BFI event last year