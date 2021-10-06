Kylie Minogue Confirms She’s Relocating Back Home To Australia After 30 Years In The UK

Kylie Minogue has confirmed she is relocating back home to Australia after more than 30 years living in London. The pop superstar made the decision to return to her home city of Melbourne after spending the last six months Down Under with her family. Confirming the news during an interview on Zoe Ball’s Radio 2 Breakfast Show on Wednesday, Kylie said: “I spent a lot of time with my family this year and it felt really good.” But despite being over 10,000 miles away the UK, the singer insisted she’ll still be back to her adopted home regularly. “I won’t be a stranger,” she insisted.

Jeff Spicer via Getty Images Kylie Minogue

Discussing the response to her move, Kylie said: “I’ve had friends call me, my friend at my local restaurant was like: ‘Kylie, what do you mean? You can’t go’. “I said: ‘I’m not really going. I’ve lived here for 30 years, I’m always going to be back.’” The 53-year-old added that she does not think “too much will change” after her move as she will regularly return. “I can’t not be here, are you kidding?” she said. Kylie’s move back to Australia will bring her closer to her parents Ron and Carol as well as her sister Dannii, brother Brendan and her nieces and nephews. However, it’s been reported that her partner Paul Solomons won’t be making the move with her. Instead, the couple, who have been together for three and a half years, are apparently hoping a long-distance relationship will work.

Ricky Vigil M via Getty Images Kylie Minogue and Paul Solomons