Everyone has got their own work hangover stories, but we’ll bet none of them are as good as Steph McGovern’s.

The Packed Lunch presenter has revealed how she once “threw up” in the toilets of 10 Downing Street after a night partying with Kylie Minogue.

Steph recalled how she’d once been sent to No.10 to interview then-prime minister Gordon Brown while she was nursing a hangover from dancing the night away with one of the biggest stars in the world.

The host – who perviously presented the business news on Chris Evans’ drivetime radio show and worked as a producer for political journalist Robert Peston – had been invited to a party in Hyde Park by Chris, which was attended by the pop princess.

But she ended up paying the price the following day when she was sent on a last-minute dispatch to meet the PM.

Steph McGovern Samir Hussein via Getty Images

Speaking on Monday’s edition of Steph’s Packed Lunch, Steph recalled: “Kylie was there, I was literally living my best life. I was drinking, I’d taken the next day off work but obviously as a journalist you can’t take days off if news happens. I got a phone call from Robert Peston. He said, ‘We’ve got an interview with the prime minister in the morning, you need to get it organised but you can’t tell anyone, you need to get a camera man or woman there for me at number 10.’”

Steph continued: “I was hammered. I rang the news desk to organise the cameras. They were like ‘You’re drunk, Steph, you need to go home’.

Kylie Minogue Antony Jones via Getty Images

“When I’d finally organised the camera crew, I put the phone down and was like I’m not going home yet, I’m dancing with Kylie Minogue, this is never going to happen again in my life. So I didn’t go home and ended up going to a big party at Chris Evans’ house.

“He has a guy who works for him he calls Mrs Doubtfire and he [Chris] said ‘I’ll get him to give you a lift in the morning’… So I got dropped off at Downing Street in one of Chris Evans’s spy 100 Ferrari cars and I had to and go this interview with the prime minister.”

Steph, laughingly added: “And I threw up in the loo of Number 10… But still, the interview went well!”

