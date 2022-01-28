If you’re a presenter and a TV chef is cooking on your show, the usual thing to to is to nod along and make appetising noises, even if you’re not all that keen on what they are making.

But not Steph McGovern.

The lunchtime chat show host had to make a dash from the studio after tasting Simon Rimmer’s “lazy lunch”.

Steph has been inviting the regular chefs on her Channel 4 show Steph’s Packed Lunch to cook up their quick, guilty-pleasure meals, but it seems Simon’s isn’t one she’ll be eating again in a hurry.

Steph McGovern had to make a dash from the Packed Lunch studio after tasting Simon Rimmer's dish Channel 4

The Sunday Brunch host whipped up his favourite combo of tinned beans and sausages with sardines and hot sauce and encouraged Steph to give it a try.

Simon said: “Do feel free to judge me, it’s proper filth! I really like it.”

She said before taking a mouthful: “I’m up for most things, but this is really pushing it to the limit.”

The following review was likely more than Simon was expecting, however, as Steph was quickly seen retching and before rushing off backstage.

Something tells us that Steph will never sign up for I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! should she get the call, given contestants regularly have to chow down on the likes of fermented eggs, kangaroo penis and cow’s anus.

Steph’s Packed Lunch airs weekdays at 12.30pm on Channel 4.