US Reality Star Explains 'Science' Behind Her $200K ‘Farts In A Jar’ Business, And Honestly, We're Speechless

Stephanie Matto on Steph's Packed Lunch Channel 4

Well, if you thought that was shocking, you should hear the “science” behind her pongy product.

The reality star risked putting Steph’s Packed Lunch viewers off their sarnies on Thursday, when she appeared on the Channel 4 daytime show to discuss her £38k-a-month business.

When host Steph McGovern asked Stephanie about the process of farting in a jar, she revealed it actually involves more than you might think.

“I have it down to a pretty good science,” she said. “I bought these fabric flower petals and I fart directly on them because the fabric really captures the scent better.

“And then I just put that flower petal into a jar, I seal it up, I tape it and then I ship it out.”

Revealing how she got into sending people farts in a jar in the first place, Stephanie said: “I have a YouTube channel for about eight years and a lot of my fans that were into me were asking for strange items, articles of clothing. But one repeat request I’ve been getting throughout the years is a fart.

“I thought it was just a joke, people just messing with me, but one day I decided to throw them up on sale and see if people would buy them. I wasn’t expecting people to but they actually sold out within two days.”

Stephanie Matto with her jar of farts Jam Press/@stepankamatto

Earlier this week, Stephanie revealed how producing so much wind eventually took its toll after she consumed three protein shakes and a huge bowl of black bean soup in one day to fulfil her surprisingly popular product.

Feeling that “something was not right” with a pressure in her stomach that moved upwards throughout her body, Stephanie says she thought she was “having a stroke”. After arriving at the hospital, it was made clear to Stephanie that she wasn’t experiencing a stroke or heart attack, but “very intense gas pains”. “I was advised to change my diet and to take a gas suppressant medication, which has effectively ended my business,” she said. Steph’s Packed Lunch airs weekdays at 12.30pm on Channel 4.