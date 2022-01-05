US Reality Star Who Made $200K Selling ‘Farts In A Jar’ Hospitalised… With Wind

We’re only five days into the new year, but we already have a contender for the You-Couldn’t-Make-It-Up Award 2022.

A US reality star who made an eye-watering $200K from selling her farts in a jar (yours for just $500 a pop), has revealed she was rushed to hospital… with chronic wind.

Demand for former 90 Day Fiancé star Stephanie Matto’s pongy product was so high that at one point she claims to have been producing 50 jars a week.

However, producing so much wind eventually took its toll after she consumed three protein shakes and a huge bowl of black bean soup in one day.

Feeling that “something was not right” with a pressure in her stomach that moved upwards throughout her body, Stephanie says she thought she was “having a stroke”.

She told Jam Press: “It was quite hard to breathe and every time I tried to breathe in I’d feel a pinching sensation around my heart.

“And that, of course, made my anxiety escalate. I actually called my friend and asked if they could come over to drive me to the hospital because I thought I was experiencing a heart attack.”

After arriving at the hospital, Stephanie didn’t tell the medics about her unique career – only the changes made to her diet.

“It was made clear that what I was experiencing wasn’t a stroke or heart attack but very intense gas pains,” she said.

“I was advised to change my diet and to take a gas suppressant medication, which has effectively ended my business.”

