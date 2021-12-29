20 Funnies From 2021 That We're Still Loling At

It’s been another year when we’ve all needed plenty of laughs to distract us from the real world, and luckily the inhabitants of showbizland have been on hand to provide the LOLs.
Joe Wicks delivered “the longest ripper I’ve ever let out in my life” during live workout
Sheridan Smith’s amorous dogs proved to be quite the distraction during a live This Morning interview
Lady Gaga meeting soldiers in Washington DC had everyone making the same joke
Chris Kamara’s attempts at ‘cow-cuddling’ on Steph’s Packed Lunch ended in predictably disastrous scenes
But never mind the cow, Steph had a different beast on her mind...
This Russian forecaster is great at predicting the weather. But she didn’t see the dog who nicked her mic mid-broadcast coming
Gogglebox stars Sophie and Pete got more than they bargained for after calling Boris Johnson’s mobile number
GB News got trolled live on air after falling for the oldest trick in the book. Twice.
And it wasn’t just suspiciously-named viewers that GB News had to contend with...
The Celebrity Goggleboxers’ reactions to *that* Sex/Life shower scene were absolutely priceless
Olympic swimmers Tom Dean and Matthew Richards struggled to keep it together over Clare Balding’s ‘third Leg’ comment
Rachel Riley spelled out ‘Poo Anally’ on Countdown. And yes, we know we’re immature.
Ashton Kutcher got a shower of ‘take a shower’ chants during live US TV appearance
Tipping Point host Ben Shephard’s face said it all after a howler of an answer
And it wasn’t the only time this year Ben struggled to keep a straight face on the show...
John Whaite’s near-perfect Charleston on Strictly was only beaten by his friend Shirley’s hilarious appearance
And the ‘Oooh Matron Innuendo Award’ for this year’s series of Bake Off goes to... Prue Leith and her two holes
Adele’s Easy On Me music video blooper reel is a LOL-a-thon
This Morning's Spin To Win player had Holly and Phil (and the rest of us) roaring with ‘bag of s***’ comments
