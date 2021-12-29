20 Funnies From 2021 That We're Still Loling At

It’s been another year when we’ve all needed plenty of laughs to distract us from the real world, and luckily the inhabitants of showbizland have been on hand to provide the LOLs.

Joe Wicks delivered “the longest ripper I’ve ever let out in my life” during live workout

CRYING at @markwright_ calling up @thebodycoach to get to the bottom of that mystery fart! 😂 💨 pic.twitter.com/Wm51GtXVif — Heart (@thisisheart) January 13, 2021

Sheridan Smith’s amorous dogs proved to be quite the distraction during a live This Morning interview

That was hysterical!!!! Thanks for having me and my (ahem) well behaved dogs on 😂😂😂❤️ https://t.co/G4L91XhKXk — Sheridan Smith (@Sheridansmith1) January 6, 2021

Lady Gaga meeting soldiers in Washington DC had everyone making the same joke

Princess Leia addresses the rebel troops before the arrival of the Death Star. https://t.co/Iy6rnqiG5I — Jessica, Mother of the Gwendal (@logansolsun) January 20, 2021

Why does Lady Gaga talking to the Nation Guard give me strong Star Wars energy? pic.twitter.com/H8SdXLHnMD — Jesse Thee Slade 🥂 (@Jesse_bslade) January 19, 2021

Chris Kamara’s attempts at ‘cow-cuddling’ on Steph’s Packed Lunch ended in predictably disastrous scenes

"Live TV, Steph!"



Kammy got slightly more than he bargained for when he wanted to cuddle a cow! @chris_kammy pic.twitter.com/avVaCX7ess — Steph's Packed Lunch (@PackedLunchC4) March 25, 2021

But never mind the cow, Steph had a different beast on her mind...

The best link to an item on daytime tv you're going to see today 😂😂😂@StephLunch 🦫 pic.twitter.com/rN7dwHF615 — Steph's Packed Lunch (@PackedLunchC4) April 29, 2021

This Russian forecaster is great at predicting the weather. But she didn’t see the dog who nicked her mic mid-broadcast coming

A dog in Russia grabbed the reporter's microphone and ran away during a live broadcast pic.twitter.com/R1T8VZ5Kpt — Ali Özkök (@Ozkok_A) April 2, 2021

Gogglebox stars Sophie and Pete got more than they bargained for after calling Boris Johnson’s mobile number

GB News got trolled live on air after falling for the oldest trick in the book. Twice.

It’s a technological car crash. Either there’s a real Mike Hunt out there, or someone was having a laugh… editorial discretion should be advised… #GBNews pic.twitter.com/jhCPl6cwdO — Ian Pinnell (@ianpinnell) June 15, 2021

All going splendidly at Andrew Neil’s joke far-right TV station. Following on from Michelle Dewberry falling for the classic “Mike Hunt” prank call, here’s former Brexit Party MEP Alexandra Phillips live on air, reading out a message from one Mike Oxlong. pic.twitter.com/UuPcrLAUxv — Nicholas Pegg (@NicholasPegg) June 16, 2021

And it wasn’t just suspiciously-named viewers that GB News had to contend with...

Very subtle mooning from Adam, asking a question to Laurence Fox on Dan Wooton’s GB News show 😂 pic.twitter.com/i3BWE7uU3E — Al Booth (@AlBooth) June 16, 2021

The Celebrity Goggleboxers’ reactions to *that* Sex/Life shower scene were absolutely priceless

Olympic swimmers Tom Dean and Matthew Richards struggled to keep it together over Clare Balding’s ‘third Leg’ comment

Rachel Riley spelled out ‘Poo Anally’ on Countdown. And yes, we know we’re immature.

Is there any other way?! https://t.co/UMtS92mwdA — Rachel Riley 💙 (@RachelRileyRR) August 20, 2021

Ashton Kutcher got a shower of ‘take a shower’ chants during live US TV appearance

Ashton Kutcher’s appearance on GameDay is drowned out by ‘take a shower’ chants. 😂



(🎥: @gifdsports) pic.twitter.com/xRTi3Apv15 — theScore (@theScore) September 11, 2021

Tipping Point host Ben Shephard’s face said it all after a howler of an answer

I just saw this on TV and I actually cannot stop laughing pic.twitter.com/xswCrPZy9u — Zainudeen (@ZainudeenT) September 30, 2021

And it wasn’t the only time this year Ben struggled to keep a straight face on the show...

Ben Shepherd’s face is perfect. Remarkable daytime quizzing, this 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/0Lreh0JCX2 — Graeme Douglas (@graemedouglas) October 25, 2021

John Whaite’s near-perfect Charleston on Strictly was only beaten by his friend Shirley’s hilarious appearance

Whenever I’m feeling a bit blue I’ll replay this clip. Joyous. Be more Shirley #Strictly pic.twitter.com/hanubAxpc4 — Paul Jordan (@dreurovision) October 23, 2021

And the ‘Oooh Matron Innuendo Award’ for this year’s series of Bake Off goes to... Prue Leith and her two holes

Adele’s Easy On Me music video blooper reel is a LOL-a-thon

This Morning's Spin To Win player had Holly and Phil (and the rest of us) roaring with ‘bag of s***’ comments

Linda hit the nail on the head .. twice 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤦🏻‍♂️ Our favourite Spin ever https://t.co/AJsSXUb3TC — Phillip Schofield (@Schofe) November 8, 2021

And Miriam Margolyes’ “enormous fart” left Holly and Phil in pieces too