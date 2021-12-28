22 Showbiz Fails From 2021 That We’re Still Cringing At

There are a number of stars who will be glad to see the back of 2021 after the rest of us witnessed them eff-ing up royally.

And you know what these celebs really don’t need as we bid farewell to the past 12 months? A round-up reminding everyone of their very public humiliations...

Lorraine Kelly really did’t understand the term ‘fluffing’

Lorraine was left mortified after getting her words mixed up during an interview with Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey back in January during a discussion about him having make-up applied to his backside.

'When I lowered the britches for the first time they went, "Can we call in makeup?"' 😂#Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey recalls his awkward first day on set and the secret to looking good in nude scenes.



Watch the interview in full ➡️ https://t.co/vn8NeFi106 pic.twitter.com/deMrjnCvhn — Lorraine (@lorraine) January 5, 2021

And Lorraine wasn’t the only ITV morning presenter getting her words mixed up...

Weather presenter Laura Tobin served up a golden TV blooper when she accidentally announced the arrival of some “slutty deposits” during her forecast.

@russellhoward Good Morning Britain’s Laura Tobin and her freudian opinions....”Slutty deposits”.😂 pic.twitter.com/MDxARYmS5j — Barry Kilroy (@Jonnylove2000) January 6, 2021

Alison Hammond asked Graham Norton about his dog. His dead dog.

“Have you still got your dog?” Alison asked Graham. “No. Dead,” Graham replied. Awks.

Kevin Bacon gave his wife Kyra Sedgwick a lockdown bikini wax and things did not end well

“It became clear at one point to me, to both of us, that I needed a bikini line wax,” Kyra explained.

“I’m not saying it was a disaster, but the fact that we did not have to go to the emergency room was just an absolute miracle.”

Ouch.

Saturday Kitchen host Matt Tebbutt got caught swearing during live broadcast

The TV chef was overheard swearing as he was unable to see the autocue.

Today’s Saturday Kitchen intro gets the “Joe Wicks Award” for the mics being turned up too early. Joyous @matt_tebbutt #SaturdayKitchen @BBCOne pic.twitter.com/OfP7gXXmox — James Hoggarth (@jameshoggarth) January 16, 2021

And he wasn’t the only sweary celeb who got caught out...

Just enjoying yesterday’s @SoccerAM @grimmers did you get that shit off your coat 😂. 🔈 👂 pic.twitter.com/uatRsr3CXY — William Croasdell (@WCroasdell) March 14, 2021

The tale of one woman’s ‘exploding’ Gwyneth Paltrow vagina candle set the internet on fire

When you’ve forked out 70 quid for a candle, you want it to, you know, work rather than explode.

So spare a thought for the woman who was gifted one of Gwyneth Paltrow’s luxe candles from her Goop lifestyle brand, only for it to go up in the wrong kind of flames when it exploded in her London home. At least Twitter saw the funny side...

How do we know it wasn't just faking it? https://t.co/YCVNt2Og8W — Brittlestar (@brittlestar) January 18, 2021

Big wick energy https://t.co/Q9OLAdOKtC — mark normand (@marknorm) January 18, 2021

I hope the woman in question is okay - but I do find this fanny. https://t.co/I9y51jcVkT — Marcoooos! (@marcusbrig) January 18, 2021

You can’t park that horse-drawn carriage there!

Despite being set in the 19th century, many Bridgerton viewers pointed out a glaring mistake that producers of the hit show failed to spot.

Fans quite rightly pointed out that the Brits living in Regency-era Bath must have been pioneers because it looks like they had already invented yellow lines restricting where they could park their horse-drawn carriages.

Really enjoying Bridgerton, but with the technology available to film makers these days, a yellow line? pic.twitter.com/Ah4rljsfKn — West End Fan (@WestEndFan1) January 11, 2021

The outfit Sir Tom Jones wore on The Graham Norton Show had everyone making the same joke

When you’ve just finished a bit of plastering in the house and realise your running late for your appearance on the @TheGNShow #TomJones #GrahamNorton pic.twitter.com/BnyXev1XMH — Graeme (@gbet89) January 29, 2021

It took one eagle-eyed viewer almost 40 years to notice this seriously NSFW wardrobe malfunction in Grease 2 that the rest of the world missed

I spotted a wardrobe malfunction in Grease 2 🍆 🥔 🥔 pic.twitter.com/S88naYVeQu — Justin Root (@JustinWRoot) May 8, 2021

Fast forward 40 years and Lil Nas X could relate during this performance on Saturday Night Live

LMAO I RECORDED IT pic.twitter.com/FL7K6xg2aX — ❤️‍🔥ⲛⲓⲩⲁ❤️‍🔥 ᴸᴼˢᵀ ᴵᴺ ᵀᴴᴱ ᶜᴵᵀᴬᴰᴱᴸ (@nasxmont) May 23, 2021

While BBC newsreader Shaun Ley was all of us when he was caught wearing shorts in the studio on the hottest day of the year

Is BBC news reader Shaun Ley keeping his cool by wearing shorts? And if so, were viewers meant to find out? #bbcnews pic.twitter.com/hzy4euQRY6 — Massimo Pini (@massimopini) June 1, 2021

Sunday Brunch viewers choked on their cornflakes with this seriously x-rated subtitle fail...

Subtitles seem to suggest @scott_mills is a big fan of @SundayBrunchC4 opening titles. Taking ‘Lovejoy’ literally. pic.twitter.com/3uxyv4VUKF — Adam Davies (@AdamCDavies) June 13, 2021

A BBC News reporter somehow managed to mix up Bill Clinton and Bill Cosby

Cue presenter Hue Edwards making a swift apology.

Months before dazzling us with his moves on the Strictly dance floor, John Whaite’s paddle board skills were slightly less impressive

No prizes for guessing where the Bake Off champ ended up when he tried his hand at paddle boarding on Steph’s Packed Lunch.

John Whaite Channel 4

We dare you to tell Jade Thirwall that it’s lucky to get crapped on by a bird. Go on, we dare you.

Jade Thirwall Instagram

Spike Lee prematurely announced the Palme D’Or winner in a major blunder at this year’s Cannes Film Festival

Seriously Spike, you had one job.

On a frôlé la catastrophe et une annonce un peu prématurée de la Palme d'or 😱 #Cannes2021 pic.twitter.com/8uBfYl2orI — CANAL+ (@canalplus) July 17, 2021

Victoria what-time-do-you-call-this Derbyshire redefines being late to the office

The presenter wasn’t at her desk for a live broadcast of BBC News back in August, but she could be seen in the background comically bent over as she struggled to get her high heels on, before putting her best (dressed) feet forward to deliver the bulletin. Priorities.

Carol Kirkwood met a guide dog on BBC Breakfast, which proceeded to guide her... face to the floor

These anti-gravity cakes in The Great British Bake Off had one job...

FACT: The gravitational pull in the Bake Off Tent is the strongest on the planet. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/LyC3cPKkFG — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) September 21, 2021

Nicole Ritchie set her hair on fire after blowing out the candles on her birthday cake. She was fine, but to coin her old bezzie Paris Hilton: that’s hot.

Linda Robson didn’t realise she was live on Loose Women and dropped the biggest F-Bomb