22 Showbiz Fails From 2021 That We’re Still Cringing At

There are a number of stars who will be glad to see the back of 2021 after the rest of us witnessed them eff-ing up royally.
And you know what these celebs really don’t need as we bid farewell to the past 12 months? A round-up reminding everyone of their very public humiliations...
Lorraine Kelly really did’t understand the term ‘fluffing’
Lorraine was left mortified after getting her words mixed up during an interview with Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey back in January during a discussion about him having make-up applied to his backside.
And Lorraine wasn’t the only ITV morning presenter getting her words mixed up...
Weather presenter Laura Tobin served up a golden TV blooper when she accidentally announced the arrival of some “slutty deposits” during her forecast.
Alison Hammond asked Graham Norton about his dog. His dead dog.
“Have you still got your dog?” Alison asked Graham. “No. Dead,” Graham replied. Awks.
Kevin Bacon gave his wife Kyra Sedgwick a lockdown bikini wax and things did not end well
“It became clear at one point to me, to both of us, that I needed a bikini line wax,” Kyra explained.
“I’m not saying it was a disaster, but the fact that we did not have to go to the emergency room was just an absolute miracle.”
Ouch.
Saturday Kitchen host Matt Tebbutt got caught swearing during live broadcast
The TV chef was overheard swearing as he was unable to see the autocue.
And he wasn’t the only sweary celeb who got caught out...
The tale of one woman’s ‘exploding’ Gwyneth Paltrow vagina candle set the internet on fire
When you’ve forked out 70 quid for a candle, you want it to, you know, work rather than explode.
So spare a thought for the woman who was gifted one of Gwyneth Paltrow’s luxe candles from her Goop lifestyle brand, only for it to go up in the wrong kind of flames when it exploded in her London home.
At least Twitter saw the funny side...
You can’t park that horse-drawn carriage there!
Despite being set in the 19th century, many Bridgerton viewers pointed out a glaring mistake that producers of the hit show failed to spot.
Fans quite rightly pointed out that the Brits living in Regency-era Bath must have been pioneers because it looks like they had already invented yellow lines restricting where they could park their horse-drawn carriages.
The outfit Sir Tom Jones wore on The Graham Norton Show had everyone making the same joke
It took one eagle-eyed viewer almost 40 years to notice this seriously NSFW wardrobe malfunction in Grease 2 that the rest of the world missed
Fast forward 40 years and Lil Nas X could relate during this performance on Saturday Night Live
While BBC newsreader Shaun Ley was all of us when he was caught wearing shorts in the studio on the hottest day of the year
Sunday Brunch viewers choked on their cornflakes with this seriously x-rated subtitle fail...
A BBC News reporter somehow managed to mix up Bill Clinton and Bill Cosby
Cue presenter Hue Edwards making a swift apology.
Months before dazzling us with his moves on the Strictly dance floor, John Whaite’s paddle board skills were slightly less impressive
No prizes for guessing where the Bake Off champ ended up when he tried his hand at paddle boarding on Steph’s Packed Lunch.
We dare you to tell Jade Thirwall that it’s lucky to get crapped on by a bird. Go on, we dare you.
Spike Lee prematurely announced the Palme D’Or winner in a major blunder at this year’s Cannes Film Festival
Seriously Spike, you had one job.
Victoria what-time-do-you-call-this Derbyshire redefines being late to the office
The presenter wasn’t at her desk for a live broadcast of BBC News back in August, but she could be seen in the background comically bent over as she struggled to get her high heels on, before putting her best (dressed) feet forward to deliver the bulletin. Priorities.