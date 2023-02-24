Dannii Minogue and Kylie Minogue performing at World Pride 2023 Don Arnold via Getty Images

Kylie Minogue returned to the stage in her native Australia on Friday as she headlined the official opening party of World Pride 2023.

The pop princess treated the 20,000-strong sell-out crowd to some of her biggest hits in the 30-minute set, including classics like Spinning Around, Slow and Can’t Get You Out Of My Head.

Advertisement

But Kylie really did save the best until last for the thousands of fans packed into The Domain in Sydney.

As she closed the show with her chart-topping single All The Lovers, the 54-year-old was joined on stage by her sister Dannii, much to the delight of the crowd and people watching the live stream around the world.

kylie and dannii minogue - all the lovers | sydney world pride | 2023 pic.twitter.com/8teiDK1w4A — Minogue Updates (@MinogueUpdates) February 24, 2023

That Dannii reveal in the Kylie #SydneyWorldPride2023 gig was the Gayest thing I've ever seen. Pure icon behavior from both 😍 — MrAdamR (@MrAdamR) February 24, 2023

Advertisement

OMG Kylie and Dannii Minogue pic.twitter.com/ZtrnBD8Z4a — 🌊 Wanderlust 🌊 (@nowismytime2) February 24, 2023

Kylie and Dannii doing "All The Lovers" was strangely emotional and completely euphoric ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 — kirk (@kirkcorner) February 24, 2023

NOT DANNII ON STAGE WITH KYLIE IM CRYING HELP I CANT BELIEVE IT — cind'🍭 (@cateslollipop) February 24, 2023

Kylie with bonus Dannii!

It's a Minoguefest!

A Minogueathon!

A Minoguery! #WorldPride — Ross Clelland (@rnclelland) February 24, 2023

Advertisement

KYLIE AND DANNII AT SYDNEY WORLDPRIDE AHHHHHHH

pic.twitter.com/cFzsNamlaN — Connor (@mrconnorgotto) February 24, 2023

Feeling grateful to live in the same age that is, Kylie and Dannii Minogue tbh — Sam (@samfokas) February 24, 2023

The sisters last appeared on stage together in 2015 when Dannii was a surprise guest at Kylie’s series of Christmas shows at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Dannii actually became a household name in her native Australia before her sister, after being a regular performer on the 80s kids show, Young Talent Time.

Advertisement

Kylie and Dannii Minogue on stage at the Royal Albert Hall in 2015 Christie Goodwin via Getty Images

Also performing at Friday’s World Pride event were British singer Charli XCX and Australian artist Jessica Mauboy, while Australian singer Casey Donovan and Drag Race fave Courtney Act hosted the event.

Organisers of World Pride expect about 500,000 people to attend the event.

World Pride 2023 coincides with the 50th anniversary of the first Australian Gay Pride Week, the 45th anniversary of the Mardi Gras Parade and the fifth anniversary of marriage equality in Oz.