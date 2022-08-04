Kylie Minogue has admitted there were tears as she said a last goodbye to her Neighbours character during the Australian soap’s final episode last week.

The singer made a much-hyped return to the show to help celebrate the end of its 37-year run alongside former co-star Jason Donovan, reprising their roles as 80s power couple Scott and Charlene Robinson.

Paying tribute to the soap with a montage of photos from her time playing Charlene, Kylie wrote on Instagram: “Yep, there were tears!

“Congratulations to the @neighbours team for the heart-warming and celebratory finale. You’ll be in my heart always!!!”

The final episode saw Scott and Charlene drive back onto Ramsay Street after 34 years to take a trip down memory lane prior to a street party kicking off.

However, fans had a lot to say about Kylie’s much-anticipated comeback in particular, remarking on the fact she only had five words of dialogue: “Home, sweet home”, “Jane!” and “Harold!”.

Neighbours boss Jason Herbison later defended Kylie from criticism and explained why she had so little to say in the episode.

Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue returned to Ramsay Street for Neighbours' final episode. Fremantle/Channel 5

Speaking to Australia’s TV Tonight, the executive producer said: “Our discussions with Jason and Kylie were always about making a small appearance. They didn’t want to overshadow the current cast or make the finale about them.

“We also filmed their scenes before I’d written the episode, so whatever we filmed had to fit in with that.”

He added: “I hate to see Kylie copping any criticism – she was nothing short of amazing on the day.”

The Neighbours finale saw Kylie and Jason’s former co-star, Hollywood’s Guy Pearce, take a more central role, as he returned to Ramsay Street to reunite with teenage sweetheart Jane Harris, played by Annie Jones.

Many other faces from the soap’s 37 years also made appearances, including Margot Robbie, Natalie Imbruglia and Holly Valance, as well as Anne Charleston as the ghost of her character Madge Bishop, who died in 2001.