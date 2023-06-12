Kylie Minogue Steals The Show At Capital's Summertime Ball With Surprise Performance

Kylie Minogue performing on stage at Capital's Summertime Ball 2023 David Fisher/Shutterstock for Global

Kylie Minogue gave her fans a fabulous surprise on Sunday with an unannounced set at Capital’s Summertime Ball.

The Australian singer was a surprise addition to the line-up of the two-day event over the weekend, which was held at London’s Wembley Stadium.

After achieving her highest-charting single in nearly a decade with Padam Padam, Kylie had the crowd in the palm of her hand as she played the hit song to the 80,000-strong crowd.

The performer sported a red outfit similar to the one worn in the video for Padam Padam, while she was also flanked by dancers in matching ensembles.

Kylie’s surprise set also saw her revisit one of her signature hits, Can’t Get You Out Of My Head.

kylie minogue - cant get you out of my head | capital summertime ball | 2023 pic.twitter.com/bFEN5WVUNX — Minogue Updates (@MinogueUpdates) June 12, 2023

And despite all of the excitement in the crowd, no one was more excited to see Kylie than this fan:

This is the greatest reaction I have ever seen in my life pic.twitter.com/czG8kdX86P — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) June 11, 2023

Padam Padam is currently at number 12 in the Official UK Singles Chart, having climbed from its debut position at 26 when it was released last month.

It has also become a hit on TikTok, where the hashtag #padampadam has more than 19 million views, as well as inspiring a slew of social media memes.

The single will be followed by the release of Kylie’s latest album Tension in September, of which she has said: “Unlike my last two albums there wasn’t a ‘theme’, it was about finding the heart or the fun or the fantasy of that moment and always trying to service the song.

“I wanted to celebrate each song’s individuality and to dive into that freedom. I would say it’s a blend of personal reflection, club abandon and melancholic high.”

