Kylie Minogue Admits She Had Mixed Feelings About Neighbours' Return After Finale Cameo

Kylie Minogue has admitted she wasn’t exactly over the moon when she first heard Neighbours would be returning to our screens after taking part in the show’s send-off last year.
In August 2022, the Australian soap aired what was billed as its last ever episode, after Channel 5 – who had heavily contributed to the show’s production costs – pulled out as its UK broadcast partner.
To see Neighbours off in style, Kylie returned to Ramsay Street for one last outing as Charlene, donning her double denim once again and teaming up with former co-star Jason Donovan for a joint cameo.
However, just a few short months later, it was revealed that Neighbours was being rebooted after all, after being picked up by the free streaming service Freevee.
Asked by Tay FM whether she felt her cameo in the supposed finale was a “waste of time” in light of Neighbours’ upcoming return, Kylie admitted she had mixed feelings about it all.
“Yeah, ‘happy’ is probably not the emotion,” she confessed. “You know, ‘miffed’ may have been the word.
“But I know with the producer, he’d said, like, it wasn’t [certain], they didn’t know. So all the affection and love that went into the final episode was the truth.”
Kylie went on to say that she was “happy for them now”, adding: “I’m interested to see how it’s going to change!”
The chart-topping star is currently on the promo trail for her new single Padam Padam, which is already her highest-charting song in the UK in 12 years.
Over the weekend, she surprised guests at the Capital Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium when she put in an impromptu performance, singing both Padam Padam and her signature tune Can’t Get You Out Of My Head.