Celebrity Gogglebox Adds Two Big-Name Musicians To This Year's Line-Up

Adam Lambert Shlomi Pinto via Getty Images

The latest season of Celebrity Gogglebox got off to a flying start last week, with Katherine Ryan and her husband making their debut alongside the camp sensation that was Jane McDonald and her pal Sue.

But it seems there are still more stars left to be unveiled as the series unfolds.

On Wednesday, Metro revealed that Adam Lambert will be offering his critiques on the past seven days of telly during this week’s instalment, where he’ll be joined by Beverley Knight.

Advertisement

The two singers previously sat together on the panel of the ITV talent show Starstruck, in which different musical impersonators battle it out.

Beverley Knight Gus Stewart via Getty Images

Adam said: “Beverley and I have a blast performing on stage so it’ll be brilliant to watch Gogglebox together.

“We haven’t decided what our snacks will be yet but I can’t wait to sit down for a minute and watch some great TV.”

Advertisement

Beverley added: ”Giving a running commentary in front of the telly while drinking tea is standard for me! Having Adam with me was a match made in heaven, he’s got wisecracks for days!”

Adam and Beverley performing together during the latest season of Starstruck ITV/Guy Levy/Shutterstock

Joining the stars on the current series of Celebrity Gogglebox are Denise Van Outen and Duncan James, Shaun Ryder and Bez of The Happy Mondays and Roman Kemp, who is joined on the sofa by his famous dad Martin.

Davina McCall is also taking part with her partner Michael Douglas (no, not that one), while Nick Grimshaw can once again be seen offering his thoughts alongside his niece Liv.