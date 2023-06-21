Netflix Responds To Fans' Major Gripe With Squid Game Season 2 Casting

Squid Game fans were left with mixed feelings when Netflix gave an update about the cast of season two over the weekend.
On Saturday, an exciting teaser was posted on the streaming service’s social media accounts, revealing which Squid Game cast members would be back for its long-awaited second season, as well as details of new additions to the show.
However, many were left disappointed by the fact that all of the actors featured were men.
However, Netflix has assured fans that the South Korean drama’s new female cast members are still to be announced.
“This was the first cast announcement for Squid Game season two,” a spokesperson told Insider.
“We’re excited to share more casting news soon, which will include the leading female characters.”
Squid Game became a runaway success when it began streaming on Netflix in 2021, eventually becoming the streaming platform’s most-watched original show of all time.
As well as the upcoming second season, an already-divisive reality show titled Squid Game: The Challenge will begin streaming in November.
When this project was first announced last year, some critics felt it went against the message of the show that inspired it.
Responding to this criticism, Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk claimed: “I think that even though our show does carry quite a heavy message – and I know that there are some concerns of taking that message and creating it into a reality show with a cash prize.
“However, I feel like when you take things too seriously, that’s really not the best way to go for the entertainment industry. It doesn’t really set a great precedent.”