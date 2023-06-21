Netflix Responds To Fans' Major Gripe With Squid Game Season 2 Casting

Squid Game is returning for a second season Noh Juhan/Netflix

On Saturday, an exciting teaser was posted on the streaming service’s social media accounts, revealing which Squid Game cast members would be back for its long-awaited second season, as well as details of new additions to the show.

However, many were left disappointed by the fact that all of the actors featured were men.

one of the reason why this series became so popular was bcoz of the female characters and u’re telling me all main characters are MEN????💀 https://t.co/LBIFf4p6qI — . (@blackdives) June 18, 2023

i’m excited but why are they all men… https://t.co/xo5Wco7jBg — chan ✡︎ (@patronusblake) June 17, 2023

why is there no women pic.twitter.com/puuLeQ75FT — winter ♧ KAMDEN DEBUTATION (@subinitis) June 18, 2023

the way women carried season 1 but now 99% is men like seriously where tf the women https://t.co/AYM3QZ9nRn — srz 🐧🐰 MSM ZYO’s ZONE (@minasauruz) June 18, 2023

This is an amazing cast??? But kinda wild not a single woman is featured https://t.co/F2utyyHdPA — Tamar Herman תמר הרמן 타마르 허먼 (@TamarWrites) June 18, 2023

where are the women u know that saebyeok was like one of THE most popular characters from season 1 right https://t.co/RO0k8b4w9g — amber ⚢ (@sseraflwr) June 17, 2023

I like the cast but how is there no female cast? https://t.co/0we2OKpIUN — Sana's hoe (@Sana_sha_sha) June 19, 2023

Did they not hire any women at all? https://t.co/2rYK0H0Iu4 — BREADCARD (빵카) 🍞 (@breedabread) June 17, 2023

Was waiting for a single female character to be added… https://t.co/LdDzlbubDm — Bella 💕 (@Nonisbitch) June 17, 2023

oh so they killed off the girl who carried the show and decided to recast with men only https://t.co/0ERxwRpKaZ pic.twitter.com/u9HJVQf1ss — ︎ines (@Iovesicckgirls) June 18, 2023

where the female cast at..... https://t.co/7vNuiU5HgM — Natalié (@bigupyuhslf) June 18, 2023

However, Netflix has assured fans that the South Korean drama’s new female cast members are still to be announced.

“This was the first cast announcement for Squid Game season two,” a spokesperson told Insider.

“We’re excited to share more casting news soon, which will include the leading female characters.”

Lee Jung-jae is among the returning stars of Squid Game season one Noh Juhan/Netflix

Squid Game became a runaway success when it began streaming on Netflix in 2021, eventually becoming the streaming platform’s most-watched original show of all time.

As well as the upcoming second season, an already-divisive reality show titled Squid Game: The Challenge will begin streaming in November.

When this project was first announced last year, some critics felt it went against the message of the show that inspired it.

Responding to this criticism, Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk claimed: “I think that even though our show does carry quite a heavy message – and I know that there are some concerns of taking that message and creating it into a reality show with a cash prize.

“However, I feel like when you take things too seriously, that’s really not the best way to go for the entertainment industry. It doesn’t really set a great precedent.”