Sarah Jessica Parker Lifts The Lid On What To Expect From Kim Cattrall's And Just Like That Cameo

While SJP, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon all reprised their roles from the original show in the revival, which debuted in 2021, Kim was noticeably absent, following a very public rift with her former colleagues.

However, it was revealed earlier this month that Kim would be back in action as Samantha in the second season of And Just Like That – albeit in a brief cameo in one episode.

It was also reported that the How I Met Your Father star filmed her appearance without any of her former co-stars – or showrunner Michael Patrick King – on set.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Sarah Jessica said she thought it was a “really nice idea” to have Samantha Jones back on screen.

“Samantha is present in season one and more so in season two via text. It was just a nice nod to the 25 years [of Sex And The City] to add the face to the text,” she explained.

“And it’s a really opportune moment in the story, [a] consequential event happening in Carrie’s life, that Samantha rings and they have this quick, lovely, sentimental, funny call.

“And it just feels normal and really nice, and I’m glad that we could manage it and work it out and get it sorted time-wise and schedule-wise.”

Kristin Davis agreed: “The fans miss Samantha. The fans love Samantha. Samantha’s a fantastic character. We get it. It seemed like something that would be great to do.”

