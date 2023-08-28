Adele Abruptly Stops Show In Las Vegas To Stick Up For Fan Being 'Bothered' By Security

Adele on stage at the Grammys earlier this year JC Olivera via Getty Images

Adele took a moment during her latest weekend of shows at her Las Vegas residency to stick up for a fan who was apparently being repeatedly “bothered” by security.

On Saturday night, the 16-time Grammy winner was in the middle of a performance of her song Water In The Bridge, when she brought the number to an abrupt halt after spotting a furore in the crowd.

“What is going on with that young man there who’s been bothered so much since I came on for standing up?” she asked. “What’s going on with him?”

Adele continued: “What are you doing? Why are you bothering him? Can you leave him alone please?”

While the audience cheered, Adele insisted: “They won’t bother you again, my darling. You enjoy the show.”

The star – who was six songs into her set at the time of the incident – added: “Sorry guys, he’s been bothered the whole show by security and other people sitting behind him. He’s here to have fun, alright? All of you are here to have fun.”

Adele stops performing at her Vegas residency to defend fan from a security guard. pic.twitter.com/LfRlVEUAfk — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 27, 2023

All we can say is... thank goodness Emma Thompson wasn’t in the audience that night.

After an initial delay, the Someone Like You singer finally began her Weekends With Adele residency at Caesar’s Palace in November 2022.

The show has been met with huge acclaim, with Adele taking time out to talk to the fans in attendance each night.