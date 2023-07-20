Noel Gallagher Lays Into Adele With Bizarre Cilla Black Dig

Noel Gallagher on stage at Glastonbury last year Jim Dyson via Getty Images

Noel Gallagher is at it again. The former Oasis musician has a long track record when it comes to mouthing off about fellow artists, and now he has turned his attention to Adele.

During an appearance on The Matt Morgan Podcast, Noel was asked to share his thoughts on the 16-time Grammy winner’s music, and he responded in characteristically expletive-ridden fashion.

“Fuck off, fucking hell,” he answered, before scathingly asking the host to “name one” of Adele’s tracks.

“They’re fucking shit,” he added, before going on to describe the Easy On Me singer’s work as “fucking awful” and, inexplicably, “fucking Cilla Black”, likening Adele to the late singer and TV presenter, who died in 2015.

Cilla Black pictured in 2012 Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images

“I find it and that whole thing offensive,” he added.

However, Noel did suggest a potential way for Adele to win him over – by performing material written by… him.

“If I fall out of love with touring, I could see myself just sitting at home writing songs and sending them to my publishers,” he explained. “I might in the future. I’ll be saying, ‘Get Adele to sing that. Don’t call until she’s done the guide vocal.’”

This is not the first time that Noel has criticised Adele, though. Back in 2015, he claimed that she makes music for “grannies”.

“If someone wants to know what I think of Adele, I’ll fucking tell them,” he said in an interview with The Telegraph. “I just don’t see what all the fuss is about. I don’t like her music. I think it’s music for fucking grannies.”

Adele performing in Las Vegas last year Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

It’s no surprise, then, that there’s no love lost between the pair. When Adele appeared in Vogue’s 73 Questions video interview series in 2021, she was asked to pick between Britpop rivals Oasis and Blur, and immediately chose the latter.

When she was then asked to choose between Noel and his brother Liam Gallagher, she responded: “Definitely Liam, without a doubt.”

Noel also managed to squeeze in a dig at Lewis Capaldi into his Matt Morgan Podcast interview, suggesting that the chart-topping singer could “murder” one of his compositions and earn him a lot of money in the process.

“I want Lewis Capaldi to murder this song, I want him to shit on it from a great height,” he said. “Make me rich.”

Back in 2019, Noel memorably likened the Scottish star to Star Wars favourite Chewbacca, suggesting that he should “enjoy his 15 minutes” of fame.

Lewis then responded by performing in a Chewbacca mask at a festival that summer, and the Wookie disguise was later auctioned for charity, raising around £5,000.

More recently, Noel has laid into Harry Styles, specifically taking aim at his songwriting.

Appearing on Through The Decades podcast in 2022, he claimed that “anything that has come from [The X Factor]” has “nothing to do with music”, adding: “You’re not telling me Harry Styles is currently in a room somewhere writing a song. With any joy, he’ll be surrounded by a lot of girls.