Harry Styles performing at the Grammys last year Kevin Winter via Getty Images

But it seems one person who’s less than convinced by Harry’s success is fellow musician Noel Gallagher.

Noel – no stranger to laying into whoever’s popular at that moment – told the Daily Star that “anything that has come from [The X Factor]” has “nothing to do with music”.

Speaking more specifically about Harry, the former Oasis star continued: “You’re not telling me Harry Styles is currently in a room somewhere writing a song. With any joy, he’ll be surrounded by a lot of girls.

“I can assure you he’s not got an acoustic guitar out trying to write a middle eight for something.”

Noel Gallagher Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

He also claimed during the interview that stars who made it on The X Factor – which launched the careers of Little Mix, Leona Lewis, Olly Murs and Alexandra Burke – don’t work as hard as “real” artists.

For what it’s worth, we’re just going to point out that Harry has co-writing credits on every song he’s released since going solo, including his new single As It Was.

Last week, Harry returned to the music scene with his new track, which looks set to earn the Grammy-winning star his first second solo number one in the UK.

The song serves as the lead single from his third album Harry’s House, which is due for release next month.

Harry backstage at last year's Brits JMEnternational via Getty Images

Noel previously made headlines when he spoke out against Little Mix after their historic win at the Brit Awards, claiming the band are “not in the same league as Oasis... not even in the same f*****g sport”.

