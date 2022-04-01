Harry Styles Opens Up About Shooting Sex Scenes In His Forthcoming Films

Harry Styles in the video for his new single As It Was YouTube

Harry Styles has opened up about his experience shooting the sex scenes in his forthcoming films.

Later this year, the singer will be seen alongside Emma Corrin in a big-screen adaptation of the novel My Policeman, as well as the psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling, the director of which, Olivia Wilde, he began dating in 2020.

During an interview on Capital Breakfast, Harry admitted he doesn’t think either of his two films are ones “you can watch with your parents”.

Host Roman Kemp asked if the One Direction star was actually naked while filming the scenes, and if the actors made use of a netball “in the middle” of the two actors – a technique used on Bridgerton to simulate sex.

While Harry didn’t address the nudity part of Roman’s question, he replied: “I personally had no experience with a netball, I think it depends very much on who you’re working with and what the situation is.

“All I can say from my own experience is that I was very lucky to have a very trusting relationship within the people we were working with and that kind of came first.

“So it was all discussed and all of it was very, kind of, ‘ok above the filming, above anything that is happening, it’s the cameras, it’s me and you, we’re doing his together, and we trust each other and if at any point, you know, we can stop whenever’ and all that kind of stuff.

“I’d never done that before on camera – at least, I don’t think!”

Harry appears alongside Emma Corrin in My Policeman Neil Mockford via Getty Images

Olivia got Harry’s fans in a fluster when she dropped a teaser trailer for Don’t Worry Darling back in September.

The film stars Harry and Florence Pugh as a 1950s couple named Alice and Jack. In the film, a “housewife living with her husband in a utopian experimental community begins to worry that his glamorous company may be hiding disturbing secrets,” according to IMDb.

One snippet in the clip features Florence and Harry in a passionate make-out session, which naturally sent Twitter into a tizzy...

SCREAMING CRYING THROWING UP pic.twitter.com/AvO1pQdo9w — kaitlyn⁷ (@kooksogolden) September 13, 2021

Meanwhile, My Policeman – adapted from the novel of the same name – will sees Emma portraying a woman who marries a police officer, played by the Grammy-winning singer, who is secretly having a relationship with another man.

Harry made his acting debut in Christopher Nolan’s 2017 war epic Dunkirk, and he continues to balance his music career with his acting.

Friday saw him debut new single As It Was, which serves as the first single from his highly-anticipated third album, Harry’s House, set for release on 20 May.