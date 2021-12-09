Olivia Wilde Stefanie Keenan via Getty Images

Olivia Wilde has opened up about the media furore that has surrounded her relationship with Harry Styles.

The two were first rumoured to be dating at the beginning of this year, having met on the set of the new film Don’t Worry Darling, which stars Harry and was directed by Olivia.

Although the couple have remained fairly tight-lipped about their relationship, they have been at the centre of lots of conversation online, some of which has related to the fact the former One Direction star is 10 years Olivia’s junior.

“It’s obviously really tempting to correct a false narrative,” the actor and filmmaker told American Vogue when asked during a new interview if she’d “like to address the furore”.

She continued: “But I think what you realise is that when you’re really happy, it doesn’t matter what strangers think about you. All that matters to you is what’s real, and what you love, and who you love.”

Harry Styles on stage at this year's Brit Awards JMEnternational via Getty Images

Later in the interview, Olivia added: “In the past 10 years, as a society, we have placed so much more value on the opinion of strangers rather than the people closest to us.

“[But] I’m happier than I’ve ever been. And I’m healthier than I’ve ever been, and it’s just wonderful to feel that.”

Olivia was previously in 10-year relationship with Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis – the father of her seven-year-old son and five-year-old daughter, Otis and Daisy – until November 2020.

Don’t Worry Darling will be the second film she’s directed after Booksmart, which earned lead actor Beanie Feldstein her first Oscar nomination.

Read Olivia Wilde’s full interview in the January issue of American Vogue.