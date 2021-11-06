Billy Porter has issued a public apology to Harry Styles after bemoaning the reaction the chart-topping singer received when he wore a dress on the cover of Vogue last November.

Last month, the Emmy-winning actor said of Harry’s Vogue shoot: “I’m not dragging Harry Styles, but he is the one you’re going to try and use to represent this new conversation?

“He doesn’t care, he’s just doing it because it’s the thing to do.”

Referencing his own numerous red carpet appearances in dresses – including the iconic tuxedo dress he sported at the 2019 Oscars – Billy continued: “This is politics for me. This is my life.

“I had to fight my entire life to get to the place where I could wear a dress to the Oscars and not be gunned now. All he has to do is be white and straight.”