Harry Styles Dressed As Dorothy From The Wizard Of Oz Is A Sight To Behold. Wins Halloween.

Is there no outfit that Harry Styles can’t pull off?

The Watermelon Sugar singer really got into the Halloween spirit on Saturday night when he channelled his inner Judy Garland by dressing up as her character Dorothy from The Wizard Of Oz at his Madison Square Garden gig in New York.

The sold out gig - branded Harryween - saw many fans donning fancy dress, but we think Harry’s blue dress, red tights and ruby slippers combo basically won Halloween.