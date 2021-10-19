Harry Styles Fans Are In Meltdown At Reports He's Secretly Joined The Marvel Universe

Harry Styles fans are currently beside themselves following multiple reports that he has joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to Variety journalist Matt Donnelly, it was announced at Monday’s Eternals premiere that the former One Direction singer will play Eros, the brother of Thanos in the film series.

It has been claimed Harry makes his debut as the character in a post credits scene in Eternals, which was shown to those in attendance at the premiere in Los Angeles.

Fellow Variety journalist Marc Malkin reported the audience “squealed” at the sight of Harry in the film.