Harry Styles Fans Are In Meltdown At Reports He's Secretly Joined The Marvel Universe

Harry Styles fans are currently beside themselves following multiple reports that he has joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
According to Variety journalist Matt Donnelly, it was announced at Monday’s Eternals premiere that the former One Direction singer will play Eros, the brother of Thanos in the film series.
It has been claimed Harry makes his debut as the character in a post credits scene in Eternals, which was shown to those in attendance at the premiere in Los Angeles.
Fellow Variety journalist Marc Malkin reported the audience “squealed” at the sight of Harry in the film.
Although rumours had previously surfaced on social media some time ago about Harry’s casting, the apparent confirmation has sent his fans into meltdown...
Eros – who also goes by the name of Starfox – is already familiar to fans of the Marvel comic books.
According to the Marvel Database, the character is a “fun-loving, carefree womanizer” who has “many lovers” and he seeks “out pleasure and recreation on humanoid-inhabited worlds”.
He is also the youngest son of two Eternals, A’Lars and Sui-Lan.
Eternals, directed by Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao, is part of the fourth phase of the MCU, and features immortal aliens who have been secretly living on Earth for thousands of years waiting for the right moment to jump into action.
The cast include Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Brian Tyree Henry, Kit Harington and Salma Hayek.
Harry has launched a Hollywood career after making his acting debut in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk in 2017.
Earlier this year, he wrapped filming on My Policeman, adapted from the novel of the same name.
The film sees The Crown star Emma Corrin portraying a woman who marries a police officer, played by Harry, who is secretly having a relationship with another man.
Harry is also set to appear in the upcoming psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling, the director of which, Olivia Wilde, he began dating last year.
Eternals is released in UK cinemas on 5 November.