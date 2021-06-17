Emma Corrin and Harry Styles have marked the end of filming their new project by sharing a string of brilliant behind-the-scenes snaps.

The pair have spent the last few weeks filming My Policeman, adapted from the novel of the same name, which sees Emma portraying a woman who marries a police officer, played by the Grammy-winning singer, who is secretly having a relationship with another man.

As she celebrated the end of filming, the star of The Crown posted a series of photos on her Instagram page.

“Aaaaand that’s a falafel wrap baaaaby,” she wrote, alongside a picture of herself and Harry – whose array of tattoos were covered by makeup – sitting by the side of a swimming pool.