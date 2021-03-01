Olivia Colman's Reaction To Emma Corrin's Golden Globes Win Was Adorable And So Olivia Colman

The Crown actor Emma Corrin was awarded her first Golden Globe during Sunday night’s awards show – and no one looked happier for her than co-star Olivia Colman.
Emma and Olivia appeared in the latest series of the Netflix drama as Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth II, and were nominated against one another at this year’s Golden Globes.
During the live show, Emma was revealed as the winner of the Best Actress In A TV Drama category, but there were clearly no hard feelings from Olivia.
Olivia was seen visibly beaming when Emma’s name was announced, quickly rising to her feet to celebrate the win.
To be fair, fellow nominees Laura Linney and Sarah Paulson looked just as happy for Emma, too – although we couldn’t help but notice Jodie Comer was looking a little bit stiff.
In her acceptance speech, Emma heaped praise on the cast and crew of The Crown, but gave special praise for her on-screen husband Josh O’Connor, who played Prince Charles in The Crown.
“Thank you to my prince charming Josh,” Emma said. “Thank you for making every day by my side a complete joy.”
And we weren’t the only ones who loved seeing Olivia’s reaction to Emma’s win...
Later in the evening, Josh O’Connor gave a shout out to Emma during his own awards speech, telling his co-star: “You’re extraordinary, funny, talented and a brilliant player of rock paper scissors. I love you to bits.”
Due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, this year’s Golden Globes saw nominees watching the ceremony via video-link, and delivering their acceptance speeches from home.
Emma was one of several British stars to be awarded a Globe during the ceremony, with other winners including Daniel Kaluuya and Small Axe’s John Boyega.
Check out the full list of this year’s Golden Globes winners here.