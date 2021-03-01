Olivia Colman's Reaction To Emma Corrin's Golden Globes Win Was Adorable And So Olivia Colman

The Crown actor Emma Corrin was awarded her first Golden Globe during Sunday night’s awards show – and no one looked happier for her than co-star Olivia Colman.

Emma and Olivia appeared in the latest series of the Netflix drama as Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth II, and were nominated against one another at this year’s Golden Globes.

During the live show, Emma was revealed as the winner of the Best Actress In A TV Drama category, but there were clearly no hard feelings from Olivia.

Olivia was seen visibly beaming when Emma’s name was announced, quickly rising to her feet to celebrate the win.

To be fair, fellow nominees Laura Linney and Sarah Paulson looked just as happy for Emma, too – although we couldn’t help but notice Jodie Comer was looking a little bit stiff.