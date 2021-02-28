Awards season may have got going a little later in the year than usual in 2021 (for obvious reasons), but we’re excited to say things are now officially underway.

The Golden Globes took place on Sunday night, and to make things work in a year like none other before it, organisers were required to get creative.

For the first time, the ceremony took place at two different ends of the US, so guests based in New York wouldn’t have to travel to California just for the awards show.

Meanwhile, the event’s many British nominees (as well as various other stars who are currently on location) took part via video-link, at various locations around the UK and beyond.

But just because most of the guests weren’t under the same roof doesn’t mean we had to miss out on the red carpet action – even if technically they weren’t all walking the red carpet.

From the red carpets in California and New York to photo-shoots here in the UK, here are all the A-list snaps you need to see from this year’s Golden Globes – and make sure you keep checking back as more pics come in...