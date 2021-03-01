Tina Fey And Amy Poehler's Funniest One-Liners From This Year's Golden Globes

Amy Poehler and Tina Fey returned to present the Golden Globes for the first time in six years on Sunday night, and did a pretty great job of hosting on a night like none the long-running awards show has ever seen before. The duo were confirmed to be hosting this year’s Golden Globes way back in January 2020, when they could never have predicted they’d end up presenting it on different sides of the US due to the pandemic. Yes, Amy and Tina shared hosting duties via video-link, with the former in California and the latter in New York, so celebrity guest presenters wouldn’t have to fly across the country during the pandemic.

Opening up the show with an eight-minute comedy routine, the pair delivered some brilliant one-liners ribbing the nominees and the all-round ridiculousness of the situation. Here are a few of our favourites from their Golden Globes opener... Summing up the dystopia that was 2020 Amy Poehler: “I’m Amy Poheler here at the Beverly Hilton, district 7, New Angeles. And this is the 78th annual Hunger Games.” Seizing the opportunity for a great visual gag Amy Poehler: Tina and I are hosting from two different cities tonight but the technology is so great you are never going to be able to tell the difference. It’s going to be smooth sailing. Tina Fey: You won’t even notice.

Poking fun at how many of the films nominated for Golden Globes in 2021 passed many of us by Tina Fey: What an exciting night! All the big blockbuster movies that came out of this year are nominated. Parts Of A Lady! Irish Goodnight! Mauricio’s Delve! Amy Poehler: Day Planner! Grunk! Ali G Goes To Chicago! Tina Fey: And we’ll be honouring all the TV you binge-watched this year. The American Office… old episodes of Columbo… very one-sided news programmes. Amy Poehler: And of course the cranberry juice skateboard guy is going to skateboard to all the nominated songs tonight. How exciting! Praising the first responders in the audience (sort of) Tina Fey: Normally this room is full of celebrities but tonight our audience is made up of smoking hot first responders and essential workers. We are so grateful for the work that you do and that you’re here… so that the celebrities can stay safely at home. Amy Poehler: This front table right here usually houses the biggest stars in the world… Brad Pitt’s always waving at me like ‘Amy! Amy!’ and I’m like, ‘dude, I’m working, not now’... Quentin Tarantino crawling under the tables just touching people’s feet… the point is, do whatever you want. Because they do. And of course, they couldn’t not mention the recent controversy that followed reports that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association – who decide the winners of the Golden Globes – doesn’t have a single Black member Tina Fey: The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is made up of around 90 international no-Black journalists who attend movie junkets each year in search of a better life. We say around 90 because a couple of them might be ghosts, and it’s rumoured that the German member is just a sausage that somebody drew a little face on. Tina Fey: Soul is a beautiful Pixar animated movie where a middle-aged Black man’s soul accidentally gets knocked out of his body and into a cat. The HFPA really responded to this movie, because they do have five cat members. Amy Poehler: Everybody is understandably upset at the HFPA and their choices. Look, a lot of flashy garbage got nominated, but that happens. That’s their thing. But a number of Black actors and Black-led projects were overlooked… Tina Fey: … the point is, even with stupid things, inclusivity is important, and there are no Black members of the HFPA. I realise maybe you guys didn’t get the memo, because your workplace is the back booth of a French McDonald’s. But you gotta change that. So here’s to changing it.

NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Tina and Amy on stage later in the evening