Sacha Baron Cohen's Golden Globes Acceptance Speech Was Every Bit As Cutting As You'd Expect

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Sacha Baron Cohen delivers his speech via video-link

Alluding to one of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’s most infamous scenes, Sacha continued: “I mean, who can get more laughs out of one unzipping? Incredible. “Our movie was just the beginning for him, Rudy went on to star in a string of comedy films. Hits like Four Seasons Landscaping, Hair Dye Another Day and the courtroom drama A Very Public Fart.” Sacha went on to praise the crew of the Borat sequel, noting they risked “getting arrested [and] getting Covid” by making the film “because we all believed so deeply in releasing this movie before the election to show the danger of lies, hates, conspiracies and the power of truth, empathy and democracy”.