Sacha Baron Cohen's Golden Globes Acceptance Speech Was Every Bit As Cutting As You'd Expect

Sacha Baron Cohen pulled precisely zero punches when it came to his acceptance speeches at this year’s Golden Globes.
During the ceremony, Sacha bagged two wins for the recent Borat sequel, one for the film itself and another for his leading performance as the title character.
Kicking off his speech, the British star gave a name-check to “the all-white Hollywood Foreign Press”, referencing a recent report that discovered none of the 87 members of the committee who decided the winners of this year’s Golden Globes were Black.
He said: “I’ve gotta say this movie couldn’t have been possible without my co-star, a fresh new talent who came from nowhere and turned out to be a comedy genius. I’m talking, of course, about Rudy Giuliani.”
Alluding to one of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’s most infamous scenes, Sacha continued: “I mean, who can get more laughs out of one unzipping? Incredible.
“Our movie was just the beginning for him, Rudy went on to star in a string of comedy films. Hits like Four Seasons Landscaping, Hair Dye Another Day and the courtroom drama A Very Public Fart.”
Sacha went on to praise the crew of the Borat sequel, noting they risked “getting arrested [and] getting Covid” by making the film “because we all believed so deeply in releasing this movie before the election to show the danger of lies, hates, conspiracies and the power of truth, empathy and democracy”.
Following his second win, Sacha joked that Donald Trump was “contesting the vote”.
“He’s claiming that a lot of dead people voted, which is a very rude thing to say about the HFPA,” he added.
Sacha was one of several British performers who won a Golden Globe this year, alongside actors like Daniel Kaluuya, Rosamund Pike, John Boyega and The Crown stars Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor.
Check out the full list of winners here.